Strange Fruit: Living Fully And Dying Wisely

By Jaison Gardner
Published April 20, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT
strange fruit logo
Oliver Hall
/

With recent reports that Black Americans are being disproportionately infected with and dying from COVID-19, on this week's show we reflect on the health and lives of ourselves, our loved ones, and our entire communities - and we talk about how to properly prepare for the inevitably of death, whether it is expected or abrupt. 

Co-founder of Louisville's Before I Die Festival and end of life planning advocate Justin Magnuson joins us to discuss National Healthcare Decisions Day and the importance of "dying wisely."

Listen to the show:

Jaison Gardner
Jaison Gardner is co-creator and co-host of Louisville Public Media's "Strange Fruit" podcast. His work focuses on race, gender, and LGBTQ issues.
