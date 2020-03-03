© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Strange Fruit: Let's Stay Together (But Sleep Apart)

By Jaison Gardner
Published March 3, 2020 at 8:40 PM EST
We can all agree that a good night's rest is important to productivity, happiness and overall health. But have married and partnered couples been doing it wrong? This week writer Angela Lashbrook joins us to discuss the benefits of "separate togetherness" and makes the case for lovers sleeping apart instead of sharing a bed, which she explores in her piece, “It's Time to Embrace the Sleep Divorce.”

Later, we speak with Steven Underwood who contends in an essay that “Bisexual Fathers Can Undo the Damage We Inherit From Our Dads." Because they escape the biphobia and monosexist projections Black bisexual men experience, and because they defy socializing of fatherhood as domineering and sometimes violent, Underwood says that bisexual dads can save us all.

Listen to this episode:

Strange Fruit: Let's Stay Together (But Sleep Apart)

Jaison Gardner
Jaison Gardner is co-creator and co-host of Louisville Public Media's "Strange Fruit" podcast. His work focuses on race, gender, and LGBTQ issues.
