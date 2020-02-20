© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentuckiana Sounds: Flash Dads? Flash Dads!

By Staff
Published February 20, 2020 at 8:01 PM EST
Kentuckiana_Sounds_900x450
Mindy Fulner
/

On each episode of Kentuckiana Sounds, curator Aaron Rosenblum brings us a field recording from the Kentuckiana Sound map and we hear from the contributor who made it.

Flash Dads is a JCPS program that brings men from the community into JCPS schools to serve as positive role models and welcome students. The volunteers come from throughout the community, and bring their own style to the early morning surprise greeting. On this morning, sanitation workers improvised a chorus of the air horns on their trucks to welcome students to Shelby Traditional Academy, and woke up the neighborhood in the process. To hear the full recording, explore the sound map, or submit a sound visit www.kentuckianasounds.org.

Listen to the episode:

