© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentuckiana Sounds: The Ohio River From Below

By Staff
Published February 13, 2020 at 7:56 PM EST
Kentuckiana_Sounds_900x450
Mindy Fulner
/

On each episode of Kentuckiana Sounds, curator Aaron Rosenblum brings us a field recording from the Kentuckiana Sound map and we hear from the contributor who made it.

Field recordist Luke Pearson wanted to hear what was happening in the Ohio River, so he dropped a hydrophone in at Portland Wharf Park. Instead of the marine life he expected he heard marine traffic. Find out what the fish might hear as a barge passes into the McAlpine Locks and Dam. To hear the full recording, explore the sound map, or submit a sound visit www.kentuckianasounds.org.

Listen to the episode:

Kentuckiana Sounds: The Ohio River From Below

News
Staff
See stories by Staff