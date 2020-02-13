Kentuckiana Sounds: The Ohio River From Below

On each episode of Kentuckiana Sounds, curator Aaron Rosenblum brings us a field recording from the Kentuckiana Sound map and we hear from the contributor who made it.

Field recordist Luke Pearson wanted to hear what was happening in the Ohio River, so he dropped a hydrophone in at Portland Wharf Park. Instead of the marine life he expected he heard marine traffic. Find out what the fish might hear as a barge passes into the McAlpine Locks and Dam. To hear the full recording, explore the sound map, or submit a sound visit www.kentuckianasounds.org.

Listen to the episode: