© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

This Week In Conversation: The State Of Louisville's Arts Scene

By Kyeland Jackson
Published February 3, 2020 at 7:58 PM EST
Jessica Lang Dance Company dancers
Jessica Lang Dance Company dancers Thomas Ragland (left) and John Harnage teach some of the company's repertoire to dance students at the Youth Performing Arts School during one of three master classes taught by the company. The dance company is in Louisville for a residency that includes classroom instruction, a performance and working with veterans.

Listen to the episode:

This Week In Conversation: The State Of Louisville's Arts Scene

Louisville’s arts scene has brought culture and diversity into the region through theater offerings, gallery exhibits and events like the Humana Festival of New American Plays

The Humana Festival has become a nationally-recognized showcase for new theater productions. Actors Theatre of Louisville has staged more than 300 plays for the event since launching it in 1976. More than 38,000 people attended last year’s festival, which had an economic impact of $593,705, according to Louisville Tourism spokesperson Rosanne Mastin. 

But most local arts organizations continue to face challenges, including economic pressures and retaining top talent.

State pension obligations prompted the city to cut $166,800 from the arts’ general fund this budget cycle

Recently, Actors Theatre laid offnine employees in an “organizational restructuring”.

IC_evergreen_300x250_KH-300x250.png

StageOne Family Theatre recently announced its producing artistic director will leave the role for another job opportunity.

This week, WFPL’s In Conversation discusses Louisville’s arts scene, how much support it has, what its needs are, and more. Our guests include:

In Conversation Host Rick Howlett (bottom left), Actors Theatre of Louisville Executive Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming (top left) .Fund for the Arts President and CEO Christen Boone (top center) and Looking For Lilith Theater Company Co-Founder Shannon Wooley Allison (bottom right)
In Conversation Host Rick Howlett (bottom left), Actors Theatre of Louisville Executive Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming (top left) .Fund for the Arts President and CEO Christen Boone (top center) and Looking For Lilith Theater Company Co-Founder Shannon Wooley Allison (bottom right)

Listen to In Conversation live on 89.3 WFPL Friday at 11 a.m. or follow along with our live tweets at @WFPLnews. Call with your questions or comments at 502-814-TALK or tweet us with the hashtag #WFPLconversation. We’re also on Facebook.

News
Kyeland Jackson
Kyeland Jackson is an Associate Producer for WFPL News.
See stories by Kyeland Jackson