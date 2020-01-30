© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentuckiana Sounds: A Man-Made Swamp In Okolona

Published January 30, 2020 at 9:00 PM EST
Mindy Fulner
On each episode of Kentuckiana Sounds, curator Aaron Rosenblum brings us a field recording from the Kentuckiana Sound map and we hear from the contributor who made it.

The commercial developments around Outer Loop may not seem much like nature sanctuaries, but Rosenblum found one hidden water management feature full of busy nocturnal creatures. This recording was made in 2018 as part of the COLLIDER Artist in Residence program at the South Central Regional Library.  To hear the full recording, explore the sound map, or submit a sound visit www.kentuckianasounds.org.

Listen to the episode:

