Kentucky Author Forum: Admiral James Stavridis on "Sailing True North"

By Laura Ellis
Published January 29, 2020 at 3:00 PM EST
James Stavridis
Tim Llewellyn
/

Admiral James Stavridis is a retired four-star officer in the U.S. Navy. His book, "Sailing True North," explores ten famous admirals and their influence on history. Stavridis is interviewed by NPR special correspondent Melissa Block.

The University of Louisville Kentucky Author Forum is a non-profit, nationally-recognized literary event. Their hour-long candid conversation takes place before a live audience at The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in Louisville.

