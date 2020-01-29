Admiral James Stavridis is a retired four-star officer in the U.S. Navy. His book, "Sailing True North," explores ten famous admirals and their influence on history. Stavridis is interviewed by NPR special correspondent Melissa Block.

Kentucky Author Forum: Admiral James Stavridis on "Sailing True North"

The University of Louisville Kentucky Author Forum is a non-profit, nationally-recognized literary event. Their hour-long candid conversation takes place before a live audience at The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in Louisville.

