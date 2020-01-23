© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentuckiana Sounds: Clemson (And A Freight Train) At U of L

By Staff
Published January 23, 2020 at 10:48 PM EST
On each episode of Kentuckiana Sounds, curator Aaron Rosenblum brings us a field recording from the Kentuckiana Sound map and we hear from the contributor who made it.

The sounds of a college football game can travel pretty far. So can the sounds of a freight train. Drawn to the periphery of Cardinal Stadium by the Clemson at UofL game in 2015, Kentuckiana Sounds curator Aaron Rosenblum found that the adjacent railroad tracks were as noisy as the game itself. To hear the full recording, explore the sound map, or submit a sound visit www.kentuckianasounds.org.

Kentuckiana Sounds: Clemson (And A Freight Train) At U of L

