This Week In Conversation: What Does It Mean to Be 'American'?

This week on In Conversation, we talk about the inaugural Define American Summit that will be held in Louisville beginning on Thursday, and explore what it means for broader conversations about identity.

Define American is a nonprofit organization using affected peoples’ stories to add context to conversations about immigrants, identity and citizenship. The organization was founded in 2011, and has since expanded to include 64 chapters across the U.S.

Organizers say this week’s summit will gather more than 300 attendees to workshops and conversations exploring what it means to be American and how to institute culture change. WFPL’s In Conversation will talk with summit participants about the gathering, their goals, and what it means to craft an American identity.

