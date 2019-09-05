© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentuckiana Sounds: This Lot Is Vacant, But Not Empty

By Staff
Published September 5, 2019 at 6:30 PM EDT
On each episode of Kentuckiana Sounds, we listen to a field recording from the Kentuckiana Sound map and hear from the contributor who made it.

Kentuckiana Sounds curator Aaron Rosenblum stops to listen to the chorus of insects by a grassy lot in Okolona. This sound was recorded while he was artist-in-residence as part of the South Central Regional Library’s COLLIDER arts program. To hear the full recording, explore the sound map, or submit a sound visit www.kentuckianasounds.org.

Listen to the episode:

