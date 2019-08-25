Strange Fruit: The Segregated History Of Our Summertime Spaces

The official end of summer and LGBTQ pride season is fast approaching, but there’s still time to have some fun at some events in the region.

Now in its third year, OUTLOUD Musical Festival in Nashville features 14 LGBTQ+ artists across two stages, including headliners Greyson Chance, Kim Petras and Gia Woods.

OUTLOUD creator and producer Jack Davis joins us at the start of this week’s show to tell us what to expect at the festival happening on September 14.

We also speak with friend to the show Mike Slaton, Executive Director of the Louisville Pride Foundation, about the Louisville Pride Festival coming up on September 21. The event is free and this year's headliner is performer Todrick Hall.

In our feature interview, we explore the notoriously segregated history of swimming pools and other public spaces dedicated to leisure and enjoyment. Dr. Victoria Wolcott joins us to discuss her insightful piece “ The Forgotten History Of Segregated Swimming Pools And Amusement Parks" published by The Conversation, and her book “ Race, Riots, and Roller Coasters: The Struggle over Segregated Recreation in America.”