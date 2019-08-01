Kentuckiana Sounds: The Schnitzelburg Dainty Is Decadent And Depraved

On each episode of Kentuckiana Sounds, curator Aaron Rosenblum brings us a field recording from the Kentuckiana Sound map and we hear from the contributor who made it.

Auctioneer-in-training, musician, and square dance caller Alex Udis recorded the 2018 World Championship Dainty Contest that takes place just down the street from his home. The contest is a meeting place for friends old and new, and a test of skills for competitors 45 and older. Just make sure you don’t miss your turn when the announcer calls your name! To hear the full recording, explore the sound map, or submit a sound visit www.kentuckianasounds.org.

Listen to the episode: