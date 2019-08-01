© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentuckiana Sounds: The Schnitzelburg Dainty Is Decadent And Depraved

By Staff
Published August 1, 2019 at 6:00 PM EDT
Kentuckiana_Sounds_900x450
Mindy Fulner
/

On each episode of Kentuckiana Sounds, curator Aaron Rosenblum brings us a field recording from the Kentuckiana Sound map and we hear from the contributor who made it.

Auctioneer-in-training, musician, and square dance caller Alex Udis recorded the 2018 World Championship Dainty Contest that takes place just down the street from his home. The contest is a meeting place for friends old and new, and a test of skills for competitors 45 and older. Just make sure you don’t miss your turn when the announcer calls your name! To hear the full recording, explore the sound map, or submit a sound visit www.kentuckianasounds.org.

Listen to the episode:

Kentuckiana Sounds: The Schnitzelburg Dainty Is Decadent And Depraved

News
Staff
See stories by Staff