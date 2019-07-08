Listen to the Episode: This Week In Conversation: What's Ahead For Louisville's Libraries?

Louisville Metro Council’s approved budget saved the Middletown library from closing, but cuts to library services could bring other obstacles to the city’s historic free public library system.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer proposed to cut funding for the library and other organizations in April, saying the city’s budget shortfall, pension obligations and employee health care costs prompted the cuts. That proposal would have closed two libraries, shortened some library branches’ hours and drained $2.26 million from overall library funding.

The Metro Council’s approved budget kept the Middletown Library from closing. But the budget cuts funding for library services and could present challenges for the system’s recently-appointed director.

This week on In Conversation, we talk with officials about the library system and its various services. We’ll also hear about the system’s three new regional libraries; the newest facility, the Northeast Regional Library in Lyndon, opened in June. Our guests will include Louisville Free Public Library Director Lee Burchfield.

