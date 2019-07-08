Introducing 'Kentuckiana Sounds' On WFPL

What is a “Kentuckiana Sound?” For the past 14 years, Aaron Rosenblum has been working to answer that question. His website, KentuckianaSounds.org, is an interactive sound map that documents the sounds of everyday life in the greater Louisville metro area and invites submissions from everyone in the region. Through the project, you can aurally visit everything from the underwater sounds of the McAlpine Locks and Dam to a vacant lot in Okolona, a rural roadside in New Albany and the demolition of the Beecher Terrace projects in Russell.

Starting this week, we'll be highlighting sounds from Rosenblum's archive on 89.3 WFPL. You can hear them on the radio at 1:33 p.m. every Thursday, or check out the podcast version here or wherever you get your podcasts.