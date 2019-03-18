© 2022 Louisville Public Media

This Week In Conversation: Kentucky Derby Festival Past, Present And Future

By Kyeland Jackson
Published March 18, 2019 at 9:37 PM EDT
thunder over louisville
Kentucky Derby Festival
/
Thunder Over Louisville is expected to draw 725,000 attendees in 2020.

Listen to the episode:

This Week In Conversation: Kentucky Derby Festival Past, Present And Future

The 2019 Kentucky Derby Festival promises to attract hundreds of thousands of people to the Louisville area for events such as the Thunder Over Louisville fireworks display and the Pegasus Parade. This year’s festival will be the last at the helm for its longtime leader. Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO Mike Berry is retiring this year.

IC_evergreen_300x250_KH-300x250.png

Berry is credited with building the festival into the behemoth it is today, generating $127.9 million for the local economy and engaging 4,000 volunteers to organize its numerous events, according to the festival’s homepage.

This week on WFPL’s In Conversation, we talk to Berry about his tenure and his reflections on how the Derby Festival expanded from one event in 1956 to more than 70 this year.  We’ll also be joined by other KDF officials to talk about this year’s events and the task of staging the two-week festival.

Listen to In Conversation live on 89.3 WFPL Friday at 11 a.m. or follow along with our live tweets at @WFPLnews. Call with your questions or comments at 502-814-TALK or tweet us with the hashtag #WFPLconversation. We’re also on Facebook.

Tags
News Kentucky Derby Festival
Kyeland Jackson
Kyeland Jackson is an Associate Producer for WFPL News.
See stories by Kyeland Jackson
