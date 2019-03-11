Listen to this week's episode:

This Week In Conversation: An Hour With U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth

As chairman of the House Budget Committee, U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth holds one of the most powerful positions in Congress.

Kentucky's lone Democratic representative was elected to chair the committee in December, winning a position that is instrumental in determining spending levels for federal dollars.

In an interview with the Courier Journal prior to being elected chair, Yarmuth said he'd push back on President Donald Trump's priorities, including funding for a wall at the country's southern border. And Yarmuth did just that last month, when he co-sponsored a resolution aimed at derailing Trump’s emergency declaration for border wall funding.

On the next In Conversation, we’ll sit down with Yarmuth for an hour-long discussion. We'll talk about his role on the House Budget Committee, and we'll get his thoughts on a range of issues including the Green New Deal and the Russia investigation. And we'll talk about how the federal budget affects the commonwealth.

