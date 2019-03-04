Listen to the episode:

This Week In Conversation: Where Could Developments Take West Louisville?

West Louisville is undergoing a flurry of investment and development, and it could mean big changes for the area’s neighborhoods and residents.

The city recently finished road improvements at 18th and Broadway, realigning theintersection to improve the flow of traffic, and OneWest, a nonprofit created to promote commercial real estate development, bought properties near the site to spur growth. There’s also a planned $35 million track and field complex and a $28 million YMCA branch under construction in the area.



But another west Louisville development — a new headquarters for a Passport Health Plan — is on indefinite hiatus. Construction was halted last month pending settlement of a dispute between Passport and the state over its Medicaid reimbursement rate. The dispute has also led to other cuts in the organization and questions of whether the company will lose out on city incentives for the headquarters project.

On the next In Conversation, we’ll talk about the impact of these and other development projects in west Louisville.

