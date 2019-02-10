© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Strange Fruit: 'The Green Book' Comes To The Louisville Stage

By Jaison Gardner
Published February 10, 2019 at 1:00 PM EST
Studies have shown that black students learn better in school environments where their cultural identities are reflected by the school’s curriculum, teachers and administrators. This week we talk about school culture and choices, with New York Times reporter Eliza Shapiro about her feature, ‘ I Love My Skin!’ Why Black Parents Are Turning to Afrocentric Schools.

Later in the show, we are joined by co-directors David Y. Chack and Karen Edwards-Hunter, and actor Tyler Madden from “The Green Book,” which is currently running in Louisville. The play is inspired by Victor Hugo Green’s, “ The Negro Motorist Green Book,” which from 1936-1967 helped African-Americans traveling in automobiles across the United States find helpful services and places that were friendly to blacks travelers.

Jaison Gardner
Jaison Gardner is co-creator and co-host of Louisville Public Media's "Strange Fruit" podcast. His work focuses on race, gender, and LGBTQ issues.
