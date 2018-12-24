© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Strange Fruit: Comic Sampson McCormick On Breaking Barriers

By Jaison Gardner
Published December 24, 2018 at 9:31 PM EST
Our featured guest this week is black gay stand-up comic Sampson McCormick, who’s headlined such venues as the historic Howard Theater, Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Laugh Factory in Hollywood, Harvard University, and the National Museum of African-American History in Washington D.C.

An award-winning entertainer, Sampson joins us to talk about his decades-long career of breaking barriers, overcoming obstacles, and shattering expectations as a black queer comic. And he weighs in on some of his fellow comics who’ve made headlines lately, including Mo’nique, D.L. Hughley, and, of course, Kevin Hart.

In a very special edition of Juicy Fruit, my sister-in-law Steu stops by the studio and we discuss whether it’s time for Santa to get a makeover

Jaison Gardner
Jaison Gardner is co-creator and co-host of Louisville Public Media's "Strange Fruit" podcast. His work focuses on race, gender, and LGBTQ issues.
