Strange Fruit: When Your Moms Are White (And You're Not)

November is National Adoption Month, a designation intended to raise awareness of the need for permanent families for children in the foster care system.

How much does race matter when it comes to giving a child a loving adoptive home? How important are racial heritage and cultural traditions for a child who is racially and ethnically different from their adoptive parents? And what is it like being adopted by two moms or two dads?



Morgan Rumple is a black woman who was adopted as an infant by a white lesbian couple who lived in a nearly all-white community in Indiana. She joins us to discuss her experiences as a transracial adoptee and how her parents navigated homophobia, racism, and cultural differences.