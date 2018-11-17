© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Strange Fruit: When Your Moms Are White (And You're Not)

By Jaison Gardner
Published November 17, 2018 at 6:16 PM EST
morgan rumple
Submitted
/

November is National Adoption Month, a designation intended to raise awareness of the need for permanent families for children in the foster care system.

How much does race matter when it comes to giving a child a loving adoptive home? How important are racial heritage and cultural traditions for a child who is racially and ethnically different from their adoptive parents? And what is it like being adopted by two moms or two dads?


Morgan Rumple is a black woman who was adopted as an infant by a white lesbian couple who lived in a nearly all-white community in Indiana.  She joins us to discuss her experiences as a transracial adoptee and how her parents navigated homophobia, racism, and cultural differences.

Jaison Gardner
Jaison Gardner is co-creator and co-host of Louisville Public Media's "Strange Fruit" podcast. His work focuses on race, gender, and LGBTQ issues.
