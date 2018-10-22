© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Strange Fruit: A Conversation With LGBTQ Historian David Williams

By Jaison Gardner
Published October 22, 2018 at 7:28 PM EDT
old louisville sign
Submitted by M. David Williams
/
But what was Old Louisville before it was 'old?'

Author and historian David Williams joins us this week to talk about his new book "Secrets of Old Louisville," which is filled with the forgotten lore, hidden treasures and shocking secrets that are a part of the enchanted Louisville neighborhood’s history.

In 1982, Williams also founded one of the largest LGBTQ+ archives and libraries in the country, the Williams-Nichols Collection, which is now housed at the University of Louisville and contains more than 1,700 books, buttons, bar flyers and other LGBTQ+ memorabilia related to Louisville and the country.

Later in Juicy Fruit, Doc and I discuss rapper Remy Ma’s controversial stance on the use of the N-word by white rapper Lil Xan and other non-black people of color, including Robert Ortiz, the gay and Puerto Rican New Yorker who got caught on video using the word to insult his black Lyft driver.

And finally, I tease that Doc and her wife Missy have something very interesting planned for their Halloween costumes.

Jaison Gardner
Jaison Gardner is co-creator and co-host of Louisville Public Media's "Strange Fruit" podcast. His work focuses on race, gender, and LGBTQ issues.
Related Content