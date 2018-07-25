© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Recut: If Black Lung Is The Cost Of Doing Business, Is It Worth It?

By Jonese Franklin
Published July 25, 2018 at 1:27 AM EDT
coal miner in the hands of
Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
coal miner in the hands of coal background

Mining experts say that black lung disease is 100 percent preventable. But a new study by federal health officials found a recent surge in cases of black lung disease — a surge that is especially concentrated among coal miners in central Appalachia. In the U.S., one in 10 coal miners has black lung disease; in Central Appalachia, it's more like one in five.

NPR and The Ohio Valley ReSource have worked together for about 18 months to cover the black lung epidemic in the region. Reporters visited black lung clinics and spoke to miners with the disease. Today on Recut, we hear from NPR's Howard Berkes and Jeff Young from The Ohio Valley ReSource about the state of black lung and about their reporting. Plus, we'll from the miners themselves.

Like what you hear? We do it twice a week! Every episode of Recut takes a closer look at a story we’re covering in the WFPL newsroom. Subscribe on  iTunes or  Android, and let us know what you think at  recut@wfpl.org.

Tags
News black lungohio valley resourceblack lung disease
Jonese Franklin
Jonese Franklin is the WFPL Program Director and host of All Things Considered. Email Jonese at jfranklin@lpm.org.
See stories by Jonese Franklin
Related Content