Recut: If Black Lung Is The Cost Of Doing Business, Is It Worth It?

Mining experts say that black lung disease is 100 percent preventable. But a new study by federal health officials found a recent surge in cases of black lung disease — a surge that is especially concentrated among coal miners in central Appalachia. In the U.S., one in 10 coal miners has black lung disease; in Central Appalachia, it's more like one in five.

NPR and The Ohio Valley ReSource have worked together for about 18 months to cover the black lung epidemic in the region. Reporters visited black lung clinics and spoke to miners with the disease. Today on Recut, we hear from NPR's Howard Berkes and Jeff Young from The Ohio Valley ReSource about the state of black lung and about their reporting. Plus, we'll from the miners themselves.

