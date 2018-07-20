© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Recut: Why Is Louisville's Eviction Rate Double The National Average?

By Jonese Franklin
Published July 20, 2018 at 12:10 AM EDT
A resident tries to find help with his belongings as crews move belongings out of the residence near Churchill Downs.

In Jefferson County, an average of 7,500 households are evicted every year, more than double the national average according to data from Princeton University’s Eviction Lab. It should come at no surprise that most evictions occur in the poorest neighborhoods — in west and south Louisville.

Jake Ryan from the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting teamed up with Anne Marshall, who wrote about evictions for Louisville Magazine. They went to eviction court, spoke with people facing eviction, and with the sheriff's deputies who serve eviction notices. Jake and Anne join us today on Recut.

Like what you hear? We do it twice a week! Every episode of Recut takes a closer look at a story we’re covering in the WFPL newsroom. Subscribe on  iTunes or  Android, and let us know what you think at  recut@wfpl.org.

Jonese Franklin
Jonese Franklin is the WFPL Program Director and host of All Things Considered. Email Jonese at jfranklin@lpm.org.
