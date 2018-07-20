Recut: Why Is Louisville's Eviction Rate Double The National Average?

In Jefferson County, an average of 7,500 households are evicted every year, more than double the national average according to data from Princeton University’s Eviction Lab. It should come at no surprise that most evictions occur in the poorest neighborhoods — in west and south Louisville.

Jake Ryan from the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting teamed up with Anne Marshall, who wrote about evictions for Louisville Magazine. They went to eviction court, spoke with people facing eviction, and with the sheriff's deputies who serve eviction notices. Jake and Anne join us today on Recut.

