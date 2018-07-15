© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Curious Forecastle: Where Are The Festival's Local Artists?

By Ashlie Stevens
Published July 15, 2018 at 2:00 PM EDT
Copy of Forecastle 2017 Friday_41
Photo by J. Tyler Franklin
/

The Forecastle Festival started in 2002 — and has grown exponentially in the 16 years since. And this year, the lineup features big national acts like Modest Mouse, Arcade Fire, Chris Stapleton, T-Pain and Jenny Lewis.

But a Curious Louisville listener wrote in with this question: “At one time there was a stage for local artist performances only. When did that stop and why?”

Reporter Ryland Barton spoke with Forecastle founder JK McKnight, Ashley Capps of AC Entertainment and some festival goers about the changes they’ve seen in the festival — including the locals-only Port Stage this year.

You can hear the story in the audio player above.

