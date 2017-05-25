Five Things: Shakespeare Director Matt Wallace On Putting On A Show

This week's guest on Five Things is one of the most productive and well-respected artists in Louisville.

Matt Wallace is the producing artistic director at Kentucky Shakespeare, which puts on the summer Shakespeare festival in Central Park along with outreach and education throughout the state. He also works with Shakespeare Behind Bars, where he directs an annual Shakespeare production with inmates at the Luther Luckett Correctional Complex in Oldham County. Plus, ask anyone about Matt Wallace, and they'll always mention how nice he is. (It's true, he really is.)

Wallace started out as an actor, and he's used to being on stage to talk about the work that his companies produce — but he's not quite as used to talking about himself. He admitted that he was a little hesitant to be part of this show, just because the focus would be on him. I'm really glad he took the leap.

You can listen to an excerpt — about his family's old camcorder, and his start in "directing" — in the player above, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/324422398" params="auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&visual=true" width="100%" height="450" iframe="true" /]