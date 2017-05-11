© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Five Things: Pastor Joe Phelps On Connection, Loss And Springsteen

By Tara Anderson
Published May 11, 2017 at 2:00 PM EDT
joe phelps
Courtesy Highland Baptist Church
/

My guest this week on Five Things is Joe Phelps, the pastor at Highland Baptist Church.

His church is known for being a progressive place, and we talked about the forces that have led him to the viewpoints he has now. He's experienced great loss along with great success, and he sees it all as a continuum.

One of the important objects he brought with him was an original concert program from Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” tour in 1984. You can hear Phelps' explanation of why this particular program is significant to him and the rest of the new episode in the player below. 

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/322084608" params="auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&visual=true" width="100%" height="450" iframe="true" /]

