Five Things: The Ballet's Robert Curran On Generosity, Time And iPhone Addiction

This week's guest on Five Things knows about the limitations of time more than many of us: he's a ballet dancer, a profession with an early expiration date.

Fortunately for him — and for us here in Louisville — Robert Curran is continuing his career in the dance world in Derby City. Curran was a principal dancer with Australian Ballet for 16 years, until his retirement in 2011. He took the job of artistic and executive director at Louisville Ballet, where he handles not only the top administrative job but personally directs many of the productions.

Among his five things: his iPhone, which he says is always with him; his music collection, which informs his art; and a very special watch, which you can hear him talk about in the excerpt in the player above.

Subscribe to Five Things wherever you get your podcasts.

Btw, we’re doing a live taping of Five Things in a few weeks! Check out the details here.

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/308021330" params="auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&visual=true" width="100%" height="450" iframe="true" /]