Jim James On The Guestlist: 'I Feel Confused A Lot'

Jim James of My Morning Jacket embraces uncertainty in his songwriting, but the act of writing songs seems to be an exercise in certitude. Sufficiently confused? Good. That's the best state of mind for attempting to digest Jim's music — whether it's MMJ or his solo work.

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/306579603" params="auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&visual=true" width="100%" height="450" iframe="true" /]