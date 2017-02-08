© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Jim James On The Guestlist: 'I Feel Confused A Lot'

By Sean Cannon
Published February 8, 2017 at 3:57 PM EST
jimjames-guestlist

Subscribe to The Guestlist podcast.
Jim James of My Morning Jacket embraces uncertainty in his songwriting, but the act of writing songs seems to be an exercise in certitude. Sufficiently confused? Good. That's the best state of mind for attempting to digest Jim's music — whether it's MMJ or his solo work.

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/306579603" params="auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&visual=true" width="100%" height="450" iframe="true" /]

Tags
News the guestlistJim Jamesmusic
Sean Cannon
See stories by Sean Cannon
Related Content