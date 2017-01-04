GOP Lawmakers Advance 'Right-To-Work' Bill In Kentucky

House Republicans have advanced a bill that would ban mandatory labor union membership in Kentucky.

A House committee approved the bill Wednesday. Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover said lawmakers plan to approve the bill this week.

Hundreds of union workers packed the hallways outside of the committee room, chanting "working people matter" and "suits in there, boots out here."

Kentucky AFL-CIO President Bill Londrigan argued the bill would lower wages for all workers. But Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said the bill is necessary for Kentucky to attract new jobs.

Union workers booed and beat on the walls as Bevin was speaking. Bevin urged the lawmakers to ignore them and "do the right thing."

The committee is also considering a bill that would repeal Kentucky's prevailing wage law.