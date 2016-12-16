Are U of L Fans Outnumbered In Louisville? Vote Now!

It's an age-old question in River City: Are there actually more University of Kentucky fans here than University of Louisville diehards?

Seemingly everyone has an opinion on 1) whether that's true, and 2) how to judge it. Families are divided and allegiances won and lost over this, the nation's greatest (yep, we said it) sporting rivalry — as well as just how much it means to Louisville and the state.

(If you require any evidence of this, here is some.)

So when one of our listeners asked this question as part of our Curious Louisville series —

What's the ratio of U of L to UK fans in Louisville?

— we decided to jump on it.

The game is Wednesday. So on Tuesday, we'll tackle this question on air. Here's a little preview:

Help inform our reporting by telling us what you think:

