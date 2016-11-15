Linda Belcher Asks For Recanvass In Loss To Dan Johnson

A Democratic lawmaker in Kentucky has asked for a recanvass of election results after losing to a Republican challenger criticized for Facebook posts that depicted President Barack Obama and the first lady as monkeys.

Democratic state Rep. Linda Belcher lost to Republican Dan Johnson by 156 votes out of more than 18,500 that were cast. Tuesday, Belcher requested a recanvass, or a review of vote totals from electronic voting machines.

Republican leaders quickly distanced themselves from Johnson, asking him to drop out of the race. But after he won, incoming House Speaker Jeff Hoover said Johnson would be welcomed into the Republican caucus.

Other candidates requesting recanvasses on Tuesday were Republican Denny Butler in the 38th District and Republican Chad Shannon in the 87th District.

Recanvasses rarely change the result of an election.