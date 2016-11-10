Five Things: Karina Barillas On Resilience, Confidence And Finding Home

On this week’s edition of Five Things, the new podcast from 89.3 WFPL and Louisville Public Media, I speak with community activist Karina Barillas, executive director of La Casita Center in Old Louisville.

Barillas is originally from Guatemala and first came to Louisville on a Fulbright Scholarship. La Casita works with mostly Latina women, many of whom are immigrants like Barillas herself.

Barillas selected five things that have been important in her life, and you can hear more about them on the full episode of the podcast. In this excerpt, she talks about a special gift from her mother.

Listen to an excerpt in the audio player above. Full episode:

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/292367331" params="color=ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false" width="100%" height="166" iframe="true" /]