Five Things: Darrell Scott On Honky Tonks, Tattoos And A Secret Memoir

You might not know Darrell Scott's name, but if you're a country music fan, you probably know his songs.

Recently, I was in the middle of the KFC Yum Center, surrounded by adoring Dixie Chicks fans, singing right along with "Long Time Gone," their hit song — which Scott wrote.

He was a longtime Nashville session musician and songwriter, with some commercial hits recorded by the likes of Garth Brooks and Patty Loveless. But about 15 years ago, he decided it was time to devote himself to his own music.

I've been a fan of his work for a long time, so I was thrilled to get to talk with him about five things that have been significant in his life. We spoke about his parents -- both of whom were from Knox County, Kentucky -- as well as his children, his farm near Nashville, and his dog.

Scott is playing a show at the KCD Theatre in east Louisville Friday night, Nov. 4, at 8 p.m., if you'd like to catch him in person. You can hear an excerpt of the conversation at the link above, and you can listen to our full conversation on Five Things anywhere you get your podcasts.

