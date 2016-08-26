© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Stumbo Calls Meeting Of House To Discuss Pension System

By Associated Press
Published August 26, 2016 at 4:50 PM EDT
capitol-9272

Kentucky's Speaker of the House has called a meeting of all state representatives to discuss the beleaguered public pension system.
An email to legislative assistants obtained by The Associated Press shows Speaker Greg Stumbo said all House members "are invited and encouraged to attend" a meeting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the House chambers. The email says members will "discuss several complex issues" and is signed by Stumbo. Stumbo spokesman Brian Wilkerson confirmed the meeting and said the main focus will be to discuss the state retirement system in light of recent low investment returns. Public pension systems for teachers and state workers have an estimated combined debt of more than $30 billion, making it one of the worst-funded pension systems in the country.

