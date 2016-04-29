© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

The Next Louisville: A Conversation With NPR's Kat Chow

By Stephen George
Published April 29, 2016 at 8:00 PM EDT
kchowpic
Courtesy NPR
/
Kat Chow

this program IS PART OF WFPL NEWS' YEAR-LONG PROJECT THE NEXT LOUISVILLE: RACE, ETHNICITY AND CULTURE.
A national conversation about race is happening -- with or without the media.

At NPR’s Code Switch, a team of journalists and editors tries to keep it in context, probing issues of access and authenticity with deeply reported stories and analysis.

Earlier this month, we hosted Kat Chow, a founding member of NPR's Code Switch team, for a conversation before an audience at the Frazier History Museum.

Next Louisville Graphic

During the hour-long conversation, we touched on a wide variety of topics, from the concept of code switching and how the Code Switch team got started at NPR to the intersection of food and race. We talked about covering race on a more micro level, in our own community, and how cities and citizens can better engage.

You can listen to the full conversation in the player above.

Check out Kat Chow's work for Code Switch here and here:

The April 19 event was hosted at the Frazier History Museum and produced by WFPL News. Our on-site audio engineer was Joey D’Amico. Laura Ellis produced this program. The event -- and The Next Louisville project -- are produced in partnership with the Community Foundation of Louisville.

For more information on The Next Louisville and WFPL News' coverage of race, ethnicity and culture in our community, go visit this page.

Stephen George
Stephen George is President and CEO of Louisville Public Media. Email Stephen at sgeorge@lpm.org.
