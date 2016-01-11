Kentucky Bill Would Limit Social Media Posts from Life-Threatening Events

A Campbellsville lawmaker has proposed a bill that would bar people from posting information identifying people involved in life-threatening events on social media for one hour.

The Lexington Herald-Leader said the sponsor, Republican state Rep. John Carney, didn't respond to requests for comment Monday.

Pulaski County Public Safety Director Tiger Robinson, who has spoken to Carney about the bill, told the newspaper it's meant to stop posts in real time about car crashes and other life-threatening incidents while officials respond to the scene.

The bill would make exceptions for the news media, victims of the event and emergency responders at the event.

Jon Fleischaker, First Amendment expert and Louisville lawyer, said he thinks the bill amounts to "prior restraint" and is unconstitutional.

The bill proposes fines ranging from $20 to $100 per incident.

(Image by James McNair)