Will Rupp Arena Renovations Be on Kentucky Legislators' Agenda?

Despite the current success of the University of Kentucky's men's basketball team, state lawmakers appear unlikely in 2015 to consider funding for renovations at Lexington's Rupp Arena.

That's according to state Rep. Ruth Ann Palumbo, a Lexington Democrat. An effort during the last legislative session to win approval for $80 million in state funds for the project was unsuccessful.

Palumbo said since the 2015 meeting is not a budget session, she doesn't expect the Rupp project to make it onto the agenda.

"Well, this is not a budget session coming up and so, I really don't think there will be discussion about Rupp," she said.

But State Sen. Jared Carpenter, a Berea Republican and former college basketball player, believes the success of the UK team could prompt discussion in Frankfort of Rupp improvements.

Carpenter said he believes the matter could surface during the upcoming short session.

"I think the folks that work with the downtown development for Rupp Arena and in Lexington have used the ideas that we had, some of the conversations we had at the last session and I think they're putting some stuff together where I'm sure it will come up," Carpenter said.

"I'm not sure where it will go, but I'm sure it's a discussion that we're gonna have, especially considering how well the basketball team is doing at UK."