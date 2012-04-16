Kentucky's Special Session Begins

Kentucky lawmakers have returned to the capitol for a special session, and it's not clear how long they'll remain in Frankfort to finish their work.The House gaveled in at noon today and quickly filed two bills. One measure cracks down on prescription pill abuse and another funds the state road plan.Neither measure cleared the General Assembly during the regular session this year. And House Speaker Greg Stumbo says his chamber will work quickly to pass the bills.“We’ll be through by Wednesday, I don’t, obviously we don’t know what the Senate is going to do, we’ll just have to wait and see what they do,” Stumbo saysSenate President David Williams says his chamber will not vote on either bill until the governor signs the unfunded road plan template both chambers passed last week.Beshear has ten days to act on the measure. So if the Senate holds firm, lawmakers will stay in session until the middle of next week at a cost of $60,000 a day.