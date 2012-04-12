Lawmakers Reach Deal on Road Plan, But Don't Pass Funding Mechanism

Kentucky lawmakers have reached a late night agreement on a road plan.The House and the Senate finally compromised on two-year and six-year road plans early this morning.House Speaker Greg Stumbo says the impasse was finally broken at about the same time the budget conference committee passed their compromise two weeks ago.“3 o’ clock seems to be the magic hour. 3 o’ clock in the morning seems to become the magic hour around here,” Stumbo says.The plan covers the Transportation Cabinet budget and includes projects in all 120 counties. But the biggest compromise seems to be on the Ohio River Bridges project, which will be funded fully by highway funds, not bonds like the Senate had proposed. Stumbo says the proposals for the state’s infrastructure projects are solid.“We have the support of a majority on the conferees on that plan and I think the Senate has the same. It’s a balanced plan,” he says. But even though the plan was approved, lawmakers didn't pass a funding mechanism. Gov. Steve Beshear says he intends to call lawmakers back on Monday for a special session to address the road plan funding and the prescription pill bill, which also died in the final minutes of the session.