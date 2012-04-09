© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Beshear Approves Alternative Diploma Bill, Legislative Budget

By Kenny Colston
Published April 9, 2012 at 10:14 PM EDT

Governor Steve Beshear has signed more bills that passed the General Assembly this session.Lawmakers will return to Frankfort Thursday to try and override any potential vetoes, but so far, the governor hasn’t vetoed anything. He has, however, approved more than a dozen bills since lawmakers left Frankfort late last month.The bills that have been signed include a measure creating a new alternative high school diploma for special needs students and an expansion of doctorate-level degrees at the state’s non-research colleges.Currently, special needs students receive a certificate upon graduation, but supporters say the new law creates more opportunities by granting an official diploma. Beshear has also approved the legislative budget for the next two years. He is still reviewing the executive and judicial budgets.Other issues—such as a bill limiting pseudoephedrine purchases and an unemployment insurance fix—are awaiting action from the governor.

Tags
News Kentucky Governor Steve Beshearalternative diplomaKentucky General Assembly
Kenny Colston
See stories by Kenny Colston
Related Content