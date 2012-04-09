Beshear Approves Alternative Diploma Bill, Legislative Budget

Governor Steve Beshear has signed more bills that passed the General Assembly this session.Lawmakers will return to Frankfort Thursday to try and override any potential vetoes, but so far, the governor hasn’t vetoed anything. He has, however, approved more than a dozen bills since lawmakers left Frankfort late last month.The bills that have been signed include a measure creating a new alternative high school diploma for special needs students and an expansion of doctorate-level degrees at the state’s non-research colleges.Currently, special needs students receive a certificate upon graduation, but supporters say the new law creates more opportunities by granting an official diploma. Beshear has also approved the legislative budget for the next two years. He is still reviewing the executive and judicial budgets.Other issues—such as a bill limiting pseudoephedrine purchases and an unemployment insurance fix—are awaiting action from the governor.