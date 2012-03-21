Proposal to Lower Eligibility Age For Local Offices Clears Senate Committee

The minimum age to run for office in Kentucky could soon drop. House Bill 112 is a on track to clear the General Assembly soon. It would allow 21-year-olds to run for mayor and 18-year-olds to run for councils in Kentucky cities and towns. Currently, council members must be 21 and mayors must be 25.The bill has already cleared the House and it passed a Senate committee today.“If the electorate sees fit to elect someone who is 18 or 21 to various offices then God bless them and send them on their way,” says Bill sponsor Adam Koenig. Koenig adds that 18 and 21 year olds are given lots of responsibilities at those ages, most notably possible military service at 18. The full Senate will now consider the bill. If passed, the measure will head to Governor Steve Beshear’s desk for his signature.