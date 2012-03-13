Synthetic Drug Crackdown, UPIKE Compromise Bills Pass House

Kentucky’s House of Representatives cleared several big items off their agenda today.The full House passed a bill that changes how law enforcement implements synthetic drug laws. Another measure would create a child fatality review panel.The House also passed a compromise to House Bill 260, which originally would have made the University of Pikeville the ninth state university. Now, a modified version of the bill creates a scholarship program for students from far eastern Kentucky to finish their bachelor’s degrees at private universities or public partnerships in the area.On the House floor, Representative Rocky Adkins offered an amendment to the UPIKE compromise. The amendment allows students to receive scholarships for schools outside the designated counties if their major is not available at an eastern Kentucky school.All three measures were major legislative priorities for House members and were expected to pass. But it’s uncertain how the bills will fare in the state Senate.