Lawmakers Advance Senate Proposal Dealing with Slow-Moving Vehicles

A bill that would allow slow-moving vehicles to use reflective tape instead of an orange triangle is moving through the House.The triangles have become an issue in Kentucky’s Amish community, where the symbol and loud color run counter to religious beliefs. Some Amish men have been arrested for refusing to use the triangles on their buggies.Both the House and the Senate passed separate bills addressing the issue. But the Senate proposal has fewer requirements, and the House decided to take up the Senate’s version.That bill passed the House Transportation Committee today. Committee chairman Hubert Collins says he expects the Senate proposal to pass the House unchanged.“After talking with Representative Bell, with Senator Winters, we decided to go ahead and do it as he had it and get it over with it. Because it took so much discussion already,” he says.If the Senate bill does pass the House without amendments, it would become law with the governor’s signature.