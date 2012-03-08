Senate Bill Would Change Attorney General to Nonpartisan Office

One of the leaders of the Senate is hoping to change how Kentucky’s Attorney General is elected. Republican State Senator Katie Stine’s bill would make the office of Attorney General nonpartisan.Stine says because the Attorney General is the top law enforcement officer, the change should be a no-brainer.“So it’s a very important job and its one that frankly there should never even be a concern that ‘oh, could there be political motivation for whatever is being done?’ This makes sure if they’re nonpartisan that they run as a person who will be a servant of the people,” she says.Stine says she’s not alleging that any current or past attorney general acted in a partisan manner while in office. But Stine says she believes the state’s top law enforcement officer shouldn’t identify as a member of a particular political party.“They’re part of the court. They’re officers of the court. And it is important that we make sure the court is some place that everybody always knows they can go and they can obtain justice. They can be treated fairly. And it just seems natural, I think, for that to be a nonpartisan office,” Stine says.The current attorney general, Democrat Jack Conway, has no comment on the bill, his office says. Stine says she hasn't spoken about the bill with Democratic House Speaker Greg Stumbo, a former attorney general, either.