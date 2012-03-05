ACLU-KY to Hold Death Penalty Discussion

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky will host a discussion on the collateral consequences of the death penalty later this month.Death penalty opponents are also drawing attention to legislation in the Kentucky General Assembly that would prohibit the execution of severely mentally ill inmates and another bill that would abolish the practice altogether. Last week, the Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony from legal experts who said that at least a temporary suspension of the death penalty is necessary.ACLU of Kentucky spokeswoman Katherine Miller says the anti-death penalty movement is picking up steam and the commonwealth is close to ending the practice."Kentucky juries are not interested in death sentences. We’re seeing trends towards abolition everyone and they are really salient within in our state. We want to take advantage of that and help educate people on this issue that’s clearly, very important to Kentuckians," she says.State lawmakers received a report by the American Bar Association, which outlined several problems with the state’s capital punishment system. But legislators did not hear opposition testimony during the committee meeting and did not vote on the bill.The panel discussion will take place at the University of Louisville in the Chao Auditorium on March 22 at 5 p.m. The forum will include family members of a murder victim and relatives of an executed inmate, as well as a former death row prisoner who was exonerated.