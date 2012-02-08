Stumbo Says Lawmakers Will Appeal Redistricting Ruling

Kentucky House Speaker Greg Stumbo says an appeal is likely in the ongoing court battle over redistricting.Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd declared new district maps unconstitutional Tuesday. Stumbo says he'd like to take the ruling to the state Supreme Court.The only question is whether the Legislative Research Commission or House leadership will file the appeal.“Our initial position will be we’ll ask the court to uphold the constitutionality and validity of House Bill 1 and lift the injunction,'" Stumbo says. "But if they don’t do that, then obviously we told our members and recommended to our members that they prepare to run in the old districts.It’s unclear if Senate leadership will want to appeal as well.