Kentucky General Assembly Takes Friday Off Because Of Filing Deadline Delay

Kentucky lawmakers are giving themselves another long weekend by taking tomorrow off. And one legislator is blaming the filing deadline for the break.Candidates have until Tuesday to file to run for the General Assembly. A judge pushed back the deadline back earlier this week so he could further consider the constitutionality of new district mapsThe General Assembly has always been reluctant to vote on major bills until after the deadline.And House Speaker Greg Stumbo says that explains the lack of work this week.“Well it’s obvious that until that is decided it’s not likely that either chamber’s gonna move very swiftly or very meaningful," Stumbo said. "Just the way it is. Always been that way and find it in both chamber.”Stumbo says it was the state Senate’s idea to take tomorrow off. The legislature will work one more day at the end of the session.