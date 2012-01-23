Bill to Allow Ads on School Buses Likely to Die in State Senate Again

A bill to put advertising on the sides of school buses appears to have once again met its death in the Kentucky Senate.For the second year in a row, the House has overwhelming passed a bill that would allow school districts to sell ads on buses. Proponents of the measure say it could raise up to $10,000 per bus for local school districts.But the chairman of the Senate Education committee, Republican Senator Ken Winters, says his peers still don’t support the measure after killing it quietly last year.“I have not received any indication from any of my members on the committee that they feel differently this time," he says. "So I’m not optimistic that we would progress that bill.”The House has bipartisan support for the bill. But critics worry about offensive advertisements appearing on school buses.