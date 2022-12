Despite losing to Democratic Governor Steve Behsear by a whopping 20-point margin in the November 8 general election, Republican state Senate President David Williams will retain his leadership position.According to state Sen. Jimmy Higdon, R-Lebanon, the 23-member GOP caucus met late Thursday at its annual retreat to discuss its agenda and leadership, where it was decided that Williams will remain.From CN/2: Higdon told Pure Politics that the caucus voted to “confirm their leadership” and that there were no plans to take future votes on leadership this upcoming session. The decision fulfills Williams's earlier prediction the day after the election when he told the Lexington Herald-Leader that he had enough support to remain Senate President.