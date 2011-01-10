Kentucky General Assembly In Recess

The 2011 session of the Kentucky General Assembly, which began last Tuesday, is in recess. Lawmakers will return on February 1st. Gov. Beshear was asked how he feels about the way Senate Republicans rushed their agenda through the first week of the 30-day session, which is usually reserved for organizational duties.“I find it interesting that on the one hand some of the senators feel very strongly about passing a bill to give the legislature 48 hours at least to consider budget matters and that kind of thing and I guess on other bills they don’t need 48 hours because they’ve been rushing these bills through.” he said. House Speaker Greg Stumbo says he asked committee chairs to study the bills sponsored by Senate Republicans, to see if they want to discuss the measures in committee during the break. Twenty-six days remain in the session, which adjourns March 22nd.